Great joy in Tipperary primary school as Micheál wins Player of Year Award

Congratulations to Micheál on winning the Player of the Year Award at the recent Football For All awards.
Micheál’s classmates joined him for a photo to mark the happy occasion. Micheál is a fantastic footballer and has a super future ahead of him.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the inspirational volunteers at Football For All for their fantastic work.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.