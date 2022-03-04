Search

04 Mar 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Going to a game this weekend - all the fixtures!

Michael Nugent (Clonmel Celtic B) gets his pass away just before Brandon O’Donoghue (Cahir Park) can intervene during last Sunday’s Munster Junior Cup tie in Cahir. Picture: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, MARCH 5
TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s v Cahir Park, 2:30pm J Lyons
Galbally United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer


TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm M Jordan

SUNDAY, MARCH 6
FAI Junior Cup 6th Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters, 2pm
Villa v St Michael’s, 2pm


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin, 12pm M Coady
Old Bridge v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm N Coughlan


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town, 12pm G Ward
Mullinahone v Galbally United, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas, 3pm M Coady
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Lyons


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic, 12pm M Corrigan
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town, 11:30am G Burke
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside, 3pm P Keane
Moyglass United v Powerstown, 3pm M Duffy

Eight nominations announced for Fethard Sports Achievement Award for February

SATURDAY, MARCH 12
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa
Cahir Park v Galbally United


TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s
Slievenamon Celtic v Cullen Lattin

SUNDAY, MARCH 13
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic
Glengoole United v Cahir Park
Clonmel Town v Peake Villa
Two Mile Borris v Vee Rovers


Paddy Purtill Cup Quarter-Final
Wilderness Rovers v Galbally United
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town
Peake Villa v Clonmel Celtic B


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Town
St Nicholas v Mullinahone


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic v Suirside
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town
Burncourt Celtic v Powerstown
Donohill and District v Clerihan
Moyglass United v Two Mile Borris

