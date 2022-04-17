Search

17 Apr 2022

Funding opportunities for sports clubs and organisations in Tipperary

Return to sport and coaching and development funds

Tipperary Sports Partnership

The closing date for receipt of applications is May 17

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

17 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Sports Partnership has announced two funding streams to develop sport and increase physical activity in Tipperary.  

Scheme 1 - Coaching and Development Fund: this aims to develop sport and increase physical activity in Tipperary. The coaching fund aims to support and develop quality coaching in Tipperary and to encourage all coaches/volunteers to undertake appropriate education and training. 

The development fund aims to support the setting up of new clubs or sections within an existing club to increase their capacity to deliver sport and physical activity, and in turn increase membership and participation locally.  This funding scheme is supported by Sport Ireland and Tipperary County Council.

The maximum that can be applied for by any applicant under this scheme is €1,000.

Scheme 2 - Covid-19 Return to Sport Fund - is part of a programme from the Government of Ireland, implemented through Sport Ireland and its network of Local Sports Partnerships to support the sport and physical activity sector with returning to activity following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It aims to support eligible clubs/organisations with access to funding to reopening activity for their members, as well as operational challenges as a result of Covid-19. 

The maximum that can be applied for by any applicant under this scheme is €1,500.

Priority will be given to key target groups as identified in Tipperary Sports Partnership's strategic plan such as disadvantaged areas, older adults, young people, people with disabilities, women and girls, unemployed and ethnic minorities. 

The closing date for receipt of applications under this fund is Tuesday May 17 at 4pm. 

Further information, criteria and application forms are available on the Tipperary Sports Partnership website – www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office. Tel: 052-6166201 email: info@tipperarysports.ie 

Tipperary Sports Partnership workshop is part of child welfare and protection training programme

Workshop will be delivered via Zoom next month

Local News

