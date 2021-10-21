WATCH: All the entries to Tipperary's Next Superstars as voting opens

The entries have come in and voting is now open in the first round of Tipperary's Next Superstar.

The five heats are now live on our site for public voting - YOU CAN SEE ALL FIVE POLLS AND TAP TO VOTE BELOW

The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.

That winner will pick up a stunning prize package that includes:

€300 Voucher for Anner Hotel

€300 One 4 All Voucher from Thurles Credit Union

€300 Voucher for Moran's Menswear Thurles

2 Nights B & B and 1 evening meal for 2 at The Clonmel Park Hotel

The winner will also perform as an opening act to an upcoming gig in The Clonmel Park Hotel

Full day recording in Ballyhane Studios, a recording studio and performance venue based in Birdhill, County Tipperary

Voting in the heats will close on Wednesday, October 27 at 11pm.

