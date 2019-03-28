Templemore College’s top class Erasmus programme

TCFE Make-up Artistry, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy students have recently returned from their Erasmus+ mobility programme.

The students were involved in preparing the locals for the Murgas Los Trinkosos 2019 Carnival on the Island of Tenerife.

This is ranked as the second largest carnival in the world alongside Rio de Janeiro. Students designed and applied a variety of make-up looks to the participants in the carnival.

They worked long days whilst on their placement of three weeks. Whilst gaining confidence and learning new skills, the students also formed new friendships and gained an insight into the island and Canarian culture.

Currently, Templemore College sends 35-40 students abroad each year to complete work experience placements through the Erasmus+ programme in association with Léargas. Students can complete their work experience in Spain, France or Germany, in a wide range of areas; IT and Networks, Tourism with Languages, Business, Media Studies, Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy, Complementary Therapies, Make-up Artistry, Sports and Recreation, and Horticulture.

Each student receives funding from the Erasmus+ programme for travel, accommodation, and living expenses. Students gain an opportunity to experience life in another country, by attending language classes, working with a local company, and participating in organised cultural activities.

Deputy Principal Michéal Lenihan is the Co-ordinator of the Erasmus programme at Templemore College of Further Education and says that ‘students from Templemore College of Further Education gain valuable experiences in terms of learning a new language and technical skills in their areas of expertise but also in terms of personal growth.

Students have also demonstrated a significant increase in self-confidence, maturity, and motivation upon their return home to Ireland. In addition, the Erasmus+ mobility experience will enhance the student's CV and help the student secure future employment, at home or abroad’.

Be part of this international experience. Expand your horizons with Templemore College of Further Education. Apply online now at www.tcfe.ie

Read more about what is going on in Templemore town here