Search

23 Dec 2021

WATCH: The Black Santa Appeal at Market Square, Nenagh today

Funds raised go to Friends of Nenagh Hospital and the neonatal unit at UHL

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Members of the local clergy from the Church of Ireland are on the streets in Nenagh today, raising money for local charities. 

The group host this appeal every year. 

This year they are raising money for Friends of Nenagh Hospital and the Neonatal unit at University Hospital Limerick. 

Dean of Killaloe Roderick Smyth said that Friends of Nenagh Hospital is important to the community and the neonatal unit means something special to him. 

"The Friends of Nenagh Hospital is dear to everyone's heart in Nenagh, but I have to admit to being a wee bit selfish on the second appeal, which is the intensive care unit in the neonatal wing at the Limerick hospital. I have two grandchildren, both of whom were born very premature, so it's a charity that's close to my heart," said Very Rev'd Roderick Smyth Roderick.

The Black Santa appeal is supported by local musicians, including Acoustic Reign and the Nenagh Ormond Brass Band. 

Since Thursday, they have been collecting at Market Square and will be on the street again from 2pm to 5pm. 

Chairman of Friends of Nenagh Hospital, Declan McGee, said the people of Nenagh have been very generous. 

"The people in this town have been extremely extremely generous. All our funding goes to good causes and goes to the hospital. We don't get any money out of it.

In the last number of years, we have paid for a suite in the hospital. We have also helped contribute to the heart treatment until and we couldn't do any of it without the support we receive from the local community and further afield may I add," said Mr McGee.

The tradition of the Black Santa appeal comes from the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev'd Sammy Crooks, 43 years ago. 

"It started back in my native city of Belfast about 45 years ago when the Dean of St Annes decided to sit out for charity, and in order to keep warm he put on a black cloak, and the local newspaper nicknamed him the Black Santa and that's the origins of it," said Very Rev'd Roderick Smyth.

Tipperary man (67) jailed for sexual assault of two relatives when they were teenagers

Christmas hockey event at the Ursuline

Woman arrested after garda operation in Tipperary where €4,000 worth of drugs were seized

LATEST

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media