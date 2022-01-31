Dromineer to host international sailing event in 2022

An renowned international sailing competition is coming to Tipperary this Summer.
Lough Derg Yacht Club, based in Dromineer, has been selected to host this year’s Fireball World Championships.
A fireball is a sailing dinghy which is controlled by two people and the international competition will take place on Lough Derg between August 21st and 26th next.
The event will attract over 300 people to the area, providing a boost to local tourism.
The event organisers and hosts are expecting up to 80 boats to compete at the event with participants travelling from all over the world to take part.
See preview video below:
