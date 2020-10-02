Truck 'nearly takes building away' in Tipperary town centre

“A truck nearly took Chawke’s building away trying to turn at its junction,” a Tipperary councillor stated at the recent Clonmel Borough District meeting.

Cllr Michael Murphy highlighted the issue of sat navs directing heavy goods vehicles coming off the Cashel Road towards the town centre via Queen Street.

The Fine Gael councillor called on the council to erect signage to deter this from continuing. In response to Cllr Murphy, Clonmel Borough District engineer Eoin Powell said: “We had this issue about three years ago. We have absolutely no control over sat navs. We hope that word gets out and the truckers stop coming down.”

Mr Powell said the council will look into getting signage to address the issue. “Normally when you put signage like that up, the truck has to be able to turn. If he hasn’t the ability to turn, he’ll keep going,” Mr Powell added.