Temporary traffic management measures in Clonmel next week
Temporary Traffic Management measures will be in place in Clonmel on Tuesday.
The road affected is the L-3620 Marlfield Road Roundabout to Knocklofty Junction.
The measures are to facilitate road works between 9am and 5pm on November 23.
The announcement was made by Tipperary County Council.
