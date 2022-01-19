Tipperary County Council are asking the public to take part in library focus group
Tipperary County Council and the Local Government Management Agency are asking the public to participate in a virtual focus group next Tuesday.
They are looking for people aged between 35 and 45 who do not use the library.
As a thank you, all participants will receive a €25 book voucher.
We need your help! Are you someone who doesn't use the library much and aged between 35 - 45? We're looking for people from #Tipperary to participate in an online focus group. You'll get a €25 book voucher as a thank you. Email research@lgma.ie if interested. pic.twitter.com/jzRk4Vgk2M— TippCoCoLibraries (@TippLib) January 18, 2022
