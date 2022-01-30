Presentation class raise €800 for Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association

Presentation Thurles
Well done to our 3rd Year CSPE class, Naomh Odhrán, on their brilliant fundraiser, which was held just before Christmas. The girls raised €800 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Thank you to all who donated so generously, and thank you to their teacher, Mr John Flynn, for his guidance and support.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
