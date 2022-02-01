Department of Public Health Mid-West receives HSE Excellence Award

The Department of Public Health Mid-West received the HSE Excellence award for their work during the pandemic on Tuesday.

Public Health Mid-West covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

They manage the health risk and infectious disease of the 400,000 over the three areas.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West Director Dr Mai Mannix acknowledged health staff in the midwest.

"We are delighted to receive this award. It is an award for every single person who has worked with us since the start of the pandemic. Our doctors, nurses, surveillance team contact tracers and admin team have all played a role in saving lives in every community across the mid-west region," said Dr Mannix.

She also thanked the public for all they have done over the past two years.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for doing their utmost to protect themselves and each other over the past two years.

"It has not been easy, but the people of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary have shown they are true leaders in their community," said Dr Mannix.

However, Dr Mannix also acknowledged there is still work to be done, especially in long covid and getting everyone vaccinated.

She concluded by reminding those who remain unvaccinated that it is not too late to get their first dose.

At the award's virtual ceremony, HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, , said the work of public health staff nationwide had saved many lives during the past two years.

“It is an honour to present the HSE Excellence Award to all staff of Public Health departments across the country. Hundreds of hard-working staff in every region, including doctors, nurses, surveillance teams, contact tracers and administrative staff, have played a unique role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many lives have been saved through their tireless efforts in outbreak management and control, the tracking and tracing of the disease, and breaking and preventing numerous chains of transmission in the community. While Public Health’s work is ongoing in this pandemic, it is important that we recognise and acknowledge their major contribution over the past two years,” said Dr Henry.