Search

02 Feb 2022

Department of Public Health Mid-West receives HSE Excellence Award

Department of Public Health Mid-West win HSE Excellence Award

Department of Public Health Mid-West win HSE Excellence Award

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

01 Feb 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

 The Department of Public Health Mid-West received the HSE Excellence award for their work during the pandemic on Tuesday.

Public Health Mid-West covers North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

They manage the health risk and infectious disease of the 400,000 over the three areas.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West Director Dr Mai Mannix acknowledged health staff in the midwest.

"We are delighted to receive this award. It is an award for every single person who has worked with us since the start of the pandemic. Our doctors, nurses, surveillance team contact tracers and admin team have all played a role in saving lives in every community across the mid-west region," said Dr Mannix.

She also thanked the public for all they have done over the past two years.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for doing their utmost to protect themselves and each other over the past two years.

"It has not been easy, but the people of Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary have shown they are true leaders in their community," said Dr Mannix.

However, Dr Mannix also acknowledged there is still work to be done, especially in long covid and getting everyone vaccinated.

She concluded by reminding those who remain unvaccinated that it is not too late to get their first dose.

At the award's virtual ceremony, HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, , said the work of public health staff nationwide had saved many lives during the past two years. 

“It is an honour to present the HSE Excellence Award to all staff of Public Health departments across the country. Hundreds of hard-working staff in every region, including doctors, nurses, surveillance teams, contact tracers and administrative staff, have played a unique role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many lives have been saved through their tireless efforts in outbreak management and control, the tracking and tracing of the disease, and breaking and preventing numerous chains of transmission in the community. While Public Health’s work is ongoing in this pandemic, it is important that we recognise and acknowledge their major contribution over the past two years,” said Dr Henry. 

This week's vaccine clinics in Nenagh

Tipperary councillors in call for assistance to install farm underpasses

Tipperary soccer is back: Wins for Saints, Clonmel Town, Peake Villa and Glengoole

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media