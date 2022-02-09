TRAFFIC: Resurfacing works planned for Tipperary Town

Resurfacing works planned for Tipperary Town
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan in Tipperary Town today.
The O’Brien Street junction of O’Connell Road, the R662 (Galbally Road) and the R515 (Emly Road) will be closed to facilitate resurfacing works.
The closure will apply from 7am Wednesday, February 9 to 7pm Monday, February 14 2022.
Local diversions will be in place, but road users should expect delays.
