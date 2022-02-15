Presentation student wins All-Ireland Dance Championship

Presentation first year student, Leah Delahunty
Congratulations to our first year student, Leah Delahunty, who claimed the top prize and finished in first place in the All-Ireland Lyrical Dance Championship in Bundoran last weekend.
What an amazing achievement! Well done, Leah, we are so proud of you.
Contributed to School Days at the Tipperary Star.
