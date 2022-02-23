Search

23 Feb 2022

Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Nenagh this week

23 Feb 2022 1:15 PM

The HSE will be operating this week's walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All three clinics will see those aged 16 and older, and there will be no specific times for specific doses.

Boosters and dose one and two will be administered on Friday, February 25, between 8:30am and 12:30pm.

On Saturday, February 26, the clinic will operate from 1:30pm to 6:30pm.

On Sunday, February 27, the clinic will operate from 8:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.

