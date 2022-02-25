Temporary traffic management plan for Ballina next week

Ballina, Tipperary
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan in Ballina tomorrow.
The R496-0 Dunalley Line, Ballina will be affected from 8am Monday February 28 to 5pm Friday March 4.
