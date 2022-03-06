TRAFFIC: Emergency closure of Roscrea road from Monday
Tipperary County Council has announced an emergency closure of the R-421 Limerick Street, Roscrea.
The road will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, March 7, at 7am until Monday, March 14 at 5pm.
The closure is to facilitate emergency roadworks.
Local access will be facilitated.
