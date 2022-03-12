Students from Our Lady's Templemore make the Tipperary Colleges TY camogie team

Congratulations to Transition Year students Eimear Hassett and Shona McBride, who were successful
in making the Tipperary Colleges TY Camogie Team earlier this year.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
Photo above shows the Tipperary athletes who competed at the Munster Senior Road championships held in Quilty Co Clare last Sunday, March 6
