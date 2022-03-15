Nenagh walk-in vaccine clinics for children and adults this weekend

Nenagh walk-in vaccine clinics for children and adults this week
In Nenagh, the HSE will be operating this week's covid-19 walk-in vaccination clinics on Saturday and Sunday.
Ages Five to Eleven
Children aged five to eleven can avail of the walk-in vaccination clinic on Sunday, March 20, between 8:30am and 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 5pm.
This clinic is for dose one and dose two.
Ages 12 and over
Those aged 12 and older can avail of doses one and two and boosters in walk-in clinics on Saturday March 19, between 8:30am to 12:30pm, 1.30pm to 5pm
All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
