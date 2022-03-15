GALLERY: Tipperary students visit TUS for engineering open day

Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day, at the TUS Moylish campus were Denis Hardi, TUS and Eoin Sheldon, St Mary's Newport Co Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), Moylish campus were Michael Coman, the Abbey School with Michael McKeogh, TUS. Picture: Alan Place
The TUS Engineering Open Day returned to the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), Moylish campus this Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Second-level students from all over the Mid West met with TUS students, TUS lecturers and regional employers across all engineering disciplines.
As well as learning about the variety of engineering courses and careers available in the Mid West, students also had the opportunity to attend the seminar on the Leaving Cert engineering special topic, principles of operation and applications of artificial intelligence in smart manufacturing techniques.
