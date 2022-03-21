Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in Annacarty, Tipperary
Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in Annacarty today, March 21.
Areas expected to be affected are Dundrum, Annacarty, Ballywalter, Camus, Knockavilla, Gurtussa, Rossbeg and the surrounding areas.
The works are expected to be complete by 8pm.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
