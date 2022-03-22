St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh girl's rugby team play Fethard in first for the school

U14 girl’s rugby team from St. Joseph’s College
By Phoebe Sage
On Wednesday, March 9, the U14 girl’s rugby team from St. Joseph’s College travelled to Fethard RFC to play their first rugby match.
It was also the very first time St Joseph’s fielded a team in women’s rugby.
The girls gave a fantastic performance against Rockwell College.
It was a very enjoyable day despite the wet and icy conditions, and the girls are already looking forward to their next outing.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
