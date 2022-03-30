Search

30 Mar 2022

Fifth-year students host Daffodil Day at the Presentation Thurles

Fifth-year students Grace Cussen, Niamh O'Sullivan and Eilís Ryan selling Daffodils for Daffodil Day

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Our fifth-year students sold pins and daffodils in school all of last week to help raise funds for a very worthy cause, the Irish Cancer Society.

Please support this very worthy cause.

Thanks to Ms Margaret Finn for coordinating this important annual fundraiser.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

