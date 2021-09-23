Male to appear in court over theft and burglary offences in Clonmel last week

A male in his 20's was arrested yesterday for the offences of burglary and theft from a vehicle which occurred in Clonmel on last Thursday the 17th.
He was conveyed to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 and the male has now been charged with a number of offences and was scheduled to appear at a scheduled sitting of Cashel District court this morning.
