Search

23/09/2021

Male to appear in court over theft and burglary offences in Clonmel last week

Male to appear in court over theft and burglary offences in Clonmel last week

Reporter:

Reporter

A male in his 20's was arrested yesterday for the offences of burglary and theft from a vehicle which occurred in Clonmel on last Thursday the 17th.

He was conveyed to Clonmel Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 and the male has now been charged with a number of offences and was scheduled to appear at a scheduled sitting of Cashel District court this morning.

Excellent achievements at St Anne’s, Roscrea

In St. Anne’s, we re-adjust and get creative! And so our Summer Garden Project was born!

Huge quantity of drugs seized by Gardaí across the county

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore will return to the saddle in the next fortnight

Killenaule woman has overcome injuries following fall in July

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media