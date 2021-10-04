Tipperary club football weekend results

FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship
Ardfinnan 2-12 Arravale Rovers 0-7
Loughmore/Castleiney 2-10 Rockwell Rovers 0-9
JK Brackens 0-14 Killenaule 2-7
Moyle Rovers 2-7 Cahir 1-5
Upperchurch-Drombane 0-12 Aherlow 0-4
Éire Óg Annacarty 1-9 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-7
Ballyporeen/Clonmel Óg 1-14 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-12
Clonmel Commercials W/O V Moycarkey-Borris
FBD Insurance Intermediate Football Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-15 Clonmel Óg 2-7
Golden-Kilfeacle 1-11 Clonmel Commercials 0-7
Fethard 2-12 Loughmore/Castleiney 0-5
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-12 Cashel King Cormacs 0-3
Drom & Inch 2-15 Fr Sheehys 1-9
JK Brackens W/O V Borrisokane
Clonoulty/Rossmore 5-16 Moyle Rovers 2-10
