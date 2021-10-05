Tipperary water pipeline deemed most "un-green" ever

A disgruntled opponent of plans to the Shannon water pipeline has labelled the new National Development Plan “the most un-green” plan ever.
Councillor Séamie Morris was responding to the retention of the controversial pipeline in the new €165 billion plan announced yesterday.
The project would see water extracted from the Parteen Basin in north Tipperary, and transferred to Dublin to serve the needs of the Capital and communities along the route.
Nenagh man Morris says the inclusion of the project in the revised plan isn’t surprising, saying:
“It’s the most un-green development plan ever, because how could you imagine pumping the same quantity of water from one region 170km up on pipes, through people’s land, and have it leaked almost 100 percent into the ground in Dublin.
“It doesn’t make any sense at all. But unfortunately there’s not a lot of common sense around at the moment.”
Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
May they rest in peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.