RTÉ to televise two Tipperary SHC games this weekend

RTÉ will continue their live GAA club coverage next Saturday with two Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals set to be televised.
The clash of Thurles Sarsfields and Clonoulty-Rossmore will start at 3pm, while Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore-Castleiney at 5pm has also been selected by the national broadcaster.
TG4 are also set to show Clare SHC quarter-final and Leitrim SFC final next Sunday.
