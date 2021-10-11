Search

11/10/2021

RTÉ to televise two Tipperary SHC games this weekend

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

RTÉ will continue their live GAA club coverage next Saturday with two Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals set to be televised.

The clash of Thurles Sarsfields and  Clonoulty-Rossmore  will start at 3pm, while Kilruane MacDonaghs v Loughmore-Castleiney at 5pm has also been selected by the national broadcaster.

TG4 are also set to show Clare SHC quarter-final and Leitrim SFC final next Sunday.

