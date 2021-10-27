Sars history book to be launched

The Thurles Sarsfields GAA Story Vol. 2 will be launched by All-Star hurler Padraic Maher in the Social Centre on Friday, November 5th.
On the night, books will be on sale from 6pm with the launch at 8pm with further details to be confirmed in the coming week.
Please mark the date in your diary.
Cullen/Lattin’s Alan Hayes tries to get around the tackle of Michael Ryan (Town) in last Sunday's Division 1 clash between the sides. Pic: Michael Boland
Sam Bennett pictured is to be accorded a virtual civic reception by Tipperary County Council next week
All visitors to Tipperary University Hospital are requested to wear face masks and are asked not to remove them for the duration of the visit
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.