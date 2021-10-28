Road closure outside Newcastle as rising river levels cause issues

The L-3501 road from Newcastle to Goatenbridge Road has been closed due to flooding as a result of rising River levels in the River Tar.
It has been reported that the road is currently impassable and motorists are being advised to avoid the road and take an alternative route.
The L-3506 Newcastle to Ballyvera Road has also been closed due to the river water.
