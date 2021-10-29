Burst water main disrupts supply in Rear Cross and Kilcommon

A burst water main has this morning caused water supply issues to a number of Tipperary villages.
Repairs to a burst water main is currently causing supply disruptions to Kilcommon, Rear Cross, Scraggeen and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary and works are scheduled to take place from 10.30am until 2:30pm today.
