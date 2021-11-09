Search

09/11/2021

Minister Ryan encourages Tipperary projects to avail of €1 million in funding

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan has urged Tipperary based projects to avail of up to €1 million in funding administered by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

From today, eligible angling clubs, fishery owners and other stakeholders in Tipperary will be able to apply for funding to support fisheries conservation projects through the 2022 ‘Habitats and Conservation’ scheme.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, has launched the funding call today to support vital conservation projects around the country.

Minister Ryan has welcomed the funding call and is encouraging eligible groups and stakeholders in Tipperary to apply.

He said: “The Habitats and Conservation Scheme is a great example of how we can encourage and support the stewardship role of managing our natural resources across the country. This important environmental scheme supports angling clubs, fishery owners, and stakeholders – in helping them to improve damaged habitats, water quality and fish passage.

“The works and studies supported by the scheme in the future will also result in wider benefits for the environment. As the funding call is now open, I would encourage any eligible group or stakeholder in Tipperary to contact Inland Fisheries Ireland and express their interest in applying for this grant before the deadline.”

Priority will be given to projects that focus on habitat ‘rehabilitation’ and conservation, such as improving water quality, rehabilitating damaged habitats and helping fish overcome physical barriers, like impassable weirs.

In 2021, a total of €785,604 in funding was approved for 18 projects. Examples included the construction of rock ramp passages, to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs and the installation of fencing to improve water quality. This was done by stopping livestock from entering the river and providing them with alternative sources of drinking water.

An information guide about the Habitats and Conservation Funding Call 2022 is available to download from www.fisheriesireland.ie/ services/funding.

As part of a new two-step process, all applicants must firstly complete an ‘Expression of Interest’ application on Inland Fisheries Ireland’s online grant management portal before 5:30pm on Friday, December 17th 2021. After the expression of interest has been completed, full applications must then be submitted to Inland Fisheries Ireland via the online grant management portal by 5:30pm on Friday, January 28th, 2022.

