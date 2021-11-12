Search

12/11/2021

Kelly calls for Tipperary to have its own Garda HQ

Kelly calls for Tipperary to have its own Garda HQ

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has called on the Government to re-consider the placement of Tipperary’s Garda Headquarters in Clare.

Kelly brought the issue up in the Dáil, saying that the county is far too large and needs its own headquarters within Tipperary.

He said that to travel from Ballyvaughan in Clare to Carrick-on-Suir would be a major journey and Tipp needs its own Garda headquarters to be based here.

“Some of the new Garda division headquarters and areas, are mental and I don’t say that lightly, it’s crazy.

“The AGSI, have brought to attention issues in relation to the new division in Cork, in Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly and Kildare, but the one for my own county is in Clare, it’s insane.

“Also that the headquarters are in Ennis, so you’ve a headquarters in Limerick, Ennis, Galway, the county, which a lot of business and traffic goes through – Tipperary, hasn’t got a headquarters.”

He cited the example of going from Ballyvaughan in Clare to Carrick-on-Suir saying that “the scale of the division is too big.”

Minister Simon Coveney has committed to bringing the matter before the Minister for Justice.

