Traffic management measures outside Clonmel next week
Tipperary County Council has announced that a temporary traffic management plan will be in place outside Clonmel next week.
Road works will affect L-3620-0 Marfield to Knocklofty from Wednesday, November 17, and 8am to Friday, November 20, 6pm.
Tipperary County Council says local access will be facilitated, but road users should expect delays.
Tipperary Star Editorial Comment: Our level of food waste is criminal
So much food waste when so many people are hungry and starving is a shocking indictment of our apathy towards others.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.