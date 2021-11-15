PICTURE: Crash in Borris-Ileigh as emergency services arrive on scene

A car crash has occurRed in Borris-Ileigh this afternoon and is causing serious delays in the town as emergency services are currently on the scene.
The single vehicle crash occurred at around 4.15pm with the car crashing into a building in the middle of the town and it is not yet known if anyone has been injured.
Gardaí as well as ambulance and fire brigades are currently on the scene.
More to follow...
