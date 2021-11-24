Tipperary County Council issue notice of intention to declare a road in Nenagh public

Tipperary County Council issue notice of intention to declare a public road in Nenagh
Tipperary County Council has issued a notice of intention to declare the road at Lisbunny Industrial Estate in Nenagh a public road.
The road in question is from the junction with the R-445 (Dublin Road) to the end of Industrial Estate Road.
The map of the related road can be inspected from this Friday until January 14 2022.
Objection and representations can be made in writing to the director of services, roads until January 28 2022.
For more information, visit the Tipperary County Council website.
