Templemore playground closed until early December
Tipperary County Council has announced that the Templemore playground will be closed until December 3.
The closure is to facilitate upgrade works to the playground.
The playground is closed from today, November 29.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.