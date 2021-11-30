Water Service Repairs to be carried out in Carrick On Suir today
Irish Water is to carry out repairs to a burst water main in Carrick On Suir today.
The notice is in place between 9am and 4pm today, November 30.
The repairs may disrupt water services in Rack Hill, Carrickbeg, Carrick On Suir and the surrounding areas.
A temporary traffic management plan will be in place.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
