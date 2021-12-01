Search

01 Dec 2021

Toomevara club legend recognised by Irish Sport body

Toomevara club legend recognised by Irish Sport body

Toomevara Chairman Donie Shanahan presents Pat Hennessy with his medal from the 'Federation of Irish Sport' EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Toomevara man Pat Hennessy is being recognised for his immense life of volunteering with the GAA.

Mr Hennessy will be recognised for over 40 years of work at Toomevara GAA club at next week’s ‘Federation of Irish Sport’ EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.

In their tribute to Pat, organisers say that despite being a busy farmer, the list of tasks he accomplishes on a day-to-day basis for the club is outstanding.

This includes opening and locking up the grounds, lining the pitches, operating the scoreboard, and also being involved in fundraising efforts.

Pa hurled for Toomevara for many years and has continued to contribute to the club, both on and off the field in that time.

Meticulously researched new book - The Civil War in Tipperary - launched

Check this out

Tipperary's Conor Fleming wins Over 50 Half Marathon at Clonakilty

Tipperary motorists waiting up to six months for driving test

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media