03 Dec 2021

Temporary traffic management in Rearcross today

Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Rearcross today.

The area affected is the L-2114-0 and L-2117-0 Foilduff, Rearcross, Co. Tipperary.

It will be in place from Friday, December 3, from 8am to 4pm.

The plan is to facilitate essential road works.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

Local News

