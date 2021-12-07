Covid vaccination centre closed due to Storm Barra

Nenagh's Covid-19 vaccination centre closed at 2pm earlier today, as part of a wider closure of services in the mid-west due to the storm.
All outpatient appointments at the six hospitals in UL Hospitals Group including Nenagh Hospital and UHL are cancelled for the rest of the evening.
