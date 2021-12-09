Search

09 Dec 2021

North Tipperary U21 games postponed this weekend

Games postponed as a mark of respect to the late Kieran Delaney

Kieran (Festie) Delaney

GAA referee Kieran (Festie) Delaney, who died this week

Both the North U21 B hurling final between Ballinahinch/Templederry and Portroe, and the U21 A hurling semi-final between Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan have been postponded this weekend as a mark of respect to the late Kieran Delaney of Toomevara.

Mr Delaney, from Grennanstown Norwood, Toomevara, tragically passed away on Tuesday night, and was a well-known and highly respected referee in the county.

These games will now take place on the weekend of December 18th/19th.

Roscrea await the winners of Nenagh Éire Óg and Kiladangan in the A final.

