Tipp amongst highest in vaccine uptake in Ireland

Public health bodies are urging the people of Tipperary to limit social activity over Christmas, and get a Covid-19 vaccine.
The local HSE organisations, covering north and south Tipperary, have issued advice and an outline of the current vaccination rates in each county.
However, vaccine uptake in Tipperary remains very high, according to the HSE, with 98.3 percent of people 18 years and older fully vaccinated according to the latest data.
In comparison, 99.9 percent of over 18s in Carlow and Waterford are fully vaccinated, while Kilkenny is the lowest in the South-East at 91.5 percent.
The Department of Public Health South-East and their counterparts in the Mid-West are urging everyone eligible to get a Covid-19 booster, or to get their first dose if not already done so.
Public health experts are forecasting a significant increase in infections due to Christmas social activity and the Omicron variant.
With the help of The Rhododendron Walking Group, Burncourt Hospice Movement will host this Virtual walk asking people to "Walk into 2022 for the Hospice.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.