Repairs to a burst water main in Ballycahill scheduled today
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in Ballycahill.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Bouladuff, Dovea, and the surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 6pm.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
