03 Jan 2022

New Tipp GAA sponsor set to be revealed this week

New Tipp GAA sponsor set to be revealed this week

Tipperary’s new jersey sponsorship is expected to be announced next week according to county board officials.

The Premier County’s previous sponsorship deal with Teneo ran out at the end of the 2021 season, which meant the county board as had to search elsewhere for the coming year.

The first glimpse of the new kit is likely to be seen when the senior hurlers get their new season underway against Kerry on January 8th.

County Board Chairman Joe Kennedy says an announcement will most likely come next week.

“We’re in negotiation with three companies there and we’re close enough to a conclusion and hopefully in the first week of January, I suppose the Christmas break will probably put a halt to it for a week, but hopefully in the first week of January, we should be prepared to make an announcement.”

