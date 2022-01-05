Search

05 Jan 2022

Tipperary club fixtures and results

Tipperary club fixtures and results

FIXTURES:

County Tipperary
09-01-2022 (Sun)

FBD Inurance U21 B Hurling Final

Clonoulty Rossmore V Portroe in Templederry 1.30

FBD Insurance U21 A Hurling Semi-Finals

Kiladangan V Moycarkey Borris in Borris-Ileigh 1.30

Cappawhite Gaels V Mullinahone in Golden 1.30

Harty Cup Quarter-Finals
08-01-2022 (Sat)

Thurles CBS V Cashel Community School in Boherlahan 1.00

12-01-2022 (Wed)

Nenagh CBS V De La Salle College Waterford in Bansha 1.00

RESULTS:

County Tipperary

U21 B Hurling Semi-Final

Portroe 2-15 Boherlahan Dualla 0-18

Mid Tipperary

Donal & Rose Younge Mid U21 A Hurling Semi-Final

Drom & Inch 0-17 Holycross Ballycahill 0-16 AET

Horse & Jockey Kia Mid U21B Hurling Final

Boherlahan Dualla 4-16 Upperchurch Drombane 0-16

Donal & Rose Younge Mid U21 A Hurling Final

Moycarkey Borris 1-25 Drom & Inch 1-16

South Tipperary

U21 B Hurling Final

Grangemockler Ballyneale 3-18 Cahir 3-15

U21 A Hurling Final

Mullinahone 1-14 St Mary's 0-12

