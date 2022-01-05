Tipperary club fixtures and results

FIXTURES:
County Tipperary
09-01-2022 (Sun)
FBD Inurance U21 B Hurling Final
Clonoulty Rossmore V Portroe in Templederry 1.30
FBD Insurance U21 A Hurling Semi-Finals
Kiladangan V Moycarkey Borris in Borris-Ileigh 1.30
Cappawhite Gaels V Mullinahone in Golden 1.30
Harty Cup Quarter-Finals
08-01-2022 (Sat)
Thurles CBS V Cashel Community School in Boherlahan 1.00
12-01-2022 (Wed)
Nenagh CBS V De La Salle College Waterford in Bansha 1.00
RESULTS:
County Tipperary
U21 B Hurling Semi-Final
Portroe 2-15 Boherlahan Dualla 0-18
Mid Tipperary
Donal & Rose Younge Mid U21 A Hurling Semi-Final
Drom & Inch 0-17 Holycross Ballycahill 0-16 AET
Horse & Jockey Kia Mid U21B Hurling Final
Boherlahan Dualla 4-16 Upperchurch Drombane 0-16
Donal & Rose Younge Mid U21 A Hurling Final
Moycarkey Borris 1-25 Drom & Inch 1-16
South Tipperary
U21 B Hurling Final
Grangemockler Ballyneale 3-18 Cahir 3-15
U21 A Hurling Final
Mullinahone 1-14 St Mary's 0-12
A crowd of spectators watch as tractors depart from Clonmel Park Hotel on Rathkeevin Macra na Feirme New Year's Eve tractor run. Picture John D Kelly
On St Stephen’s Day we had the lovely sight of the Tipperary Harriers all bedecked in their finery assembling in Ballylooby
