Leak reductions works may cause supply disruption in Silverfort, Tipperary today

Leak reductions works may cause supply disruption in Silverfort
Irish Water will be carrying out scheduled leak detection works in Silverfort today.
The works are scheduled to be complete by 4:30pm on Wednesday, January 12.
Customers in Silverfort and surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
