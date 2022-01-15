Walk-in vaccine clinic in Nenagh today

Covid-19 vaccine
The HSE will be operating walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh today, January 15.
From 8:30am to 12:30pm, the clinic will be administering booster vaccines to people aged 16-29.
They will also be administering doses one and two at this time.
From 2pm to 7pm, the clinic will be administering boosters to people aged 30 and older.
All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
CK Streaming become official broadcast Partner for Tipperary Ladies Football on a 3 year deal
The partnership will see even more games broadcast up to 2024
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.