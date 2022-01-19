Search

19 Jan 2022

Presentation Thurles Junk Kouture design to be showcased in Arizona

Niamh O'Sullivan's & Julie Butler's design for Junk Kouture is heading Statesid

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Fantastic news reached us last week that Niamh O’Sullivan’s and Julie Butler’s Junk Kouture Grand Final outfit, DIVOC-91, has been selected to be showcased at the Footprint Sustainability Summit, which is to be held in Phoenix, Arizona!

Julie and Niamh, both in 5th Year, designed their Junk Kouture outfit from many medical utensils, such as injection holders, medical sachets, contact lens containers, blister packets and medical tape, to name but a few!

The girls did trojan work in designing, manufacturing and promoting their outfit.

We are delighted and proud to hear that their dedication and conscientiousness has been recognised across the world literally!!

Comhghairdeas libh, a chailíní!

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

