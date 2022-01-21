Victory for Presentation cadette A basketball team

Presentation cadette A basketball team
Congratulations to our Cadette A Basketball team, who had an emphatic home victory against Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney, in our Sports Complex last week.
Our girls worked hard, played brilliantly and won by a scoreline of 78 – 22. Our Cadettes are now through to the All-Ireland A Basketball Semifinal!
Well done to all of the players – we are very proud of you! A huge ‘Thank You’ to their coaches, Martin Hehir and Tipp Knights star, Lilla.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
