22 Jan 2022

Nenagh CBS primary students rewarded for their ‘involvement and inventiveness’

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

22 Jan 2022

news@tipperarylive.ie

Students at the Nenagh CBS Primary School were rewarded for their "involvement and inventiveness" in the ‘Fit Squad’ schools fitness programme.

The students received ‘fruit-‘n-fitness’ rewards like water bottles for their participation.

The Fit Squad Schools fitness programme is an initiative by Fyffes to find Irelands fittest school.

Over 500 schools are participating in the programme recently launched by Irish Olympians, athletes Phil Healy and David Gillick.

The winners will be announced in May.

Along with receiving their rewards, the pupils at the CBS also received bonus points for the competition's league table.

